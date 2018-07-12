England vs India: Kohli’s men confident of good start in ODI series

Team India will be looking for ward to get a winning start against the England team in the three match one day international series subsequent to the Twenty20 International (T20I) series win.

India will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on England in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber at Trent Bridge. The Virat Kohli-led side won the recently concluded T20I series 2-1 and the team management hopes for another valuable performance by the team.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held here next year, the three-match series will also give Kohli and his teammates a fair idea of the playing condition in England.

The men in blue carry a deep batting line-up with most of their batsman in good touch with the willow. While both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slammed a ton each in the T20I series, Kohli missed his half-centuries by whiskers on a couple of occasions.

Squads:

India- Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England- Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood