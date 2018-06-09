Entertainment is unpredictable business, says Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says entertainment is a brutal and unpredictable business where things change every Friday.

Jacqueline, who made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with “Aladin”, is now a mainstream commercial actress, thanks to her successful films like “Kick” and “Judwaa 2”, and hit franchises like “Houseful” and “Race”.

But she says there is “no foolproof formula of success or failure”.

“We are living in a cut-throat world and entertainment is a very brutal business where every Friday things change. There is no foolproof formula of success or failure here, but the result gives you the reality check every week,” Jacqueline told IANS here.

“At times we get demotivated at so many different levels because everything changes on Friday — fans, idea and loyalty. When things go right consistently, we tend to forget that it is a very fickle world where we are just a moment away from the opposite side of success,” she added.

She feels that the brand of films or products that she endorses are a reflection of who she is in real life.

“When it comes to brand endorsement, I do not promote any brand where I do not believe in the product or the ideology of the brand,” said the actress who was honoured by PETA India Awards for Digital Activism.