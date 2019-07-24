Environment in the Indian change room is very friendly: Kohli

Mumbai: Captain Virat Kohli has insisted that the environment in the Indian change room is very friendly where each and every person is allowed to express their opinion in a free manner.

In an interview with the Times of India, Kohli said he treats all the players with equal respect in the dressing room and resists from scolding youngsters whenever they commit any mistake during the course of a game.

“The culture of scolding people isn”t there in the change room now. As friendly as I am with Kuldeep (Yadav), I am the same with M.S. (Dhoni). The atmosphere is such that anyone can say anything to anyone.”

“I am like walking up to people and telling them ”listen, I have committed these mistakes, make sure you don”t do them”,” he added.

The 30-year-old further said he believes in giving players a space to express themselves and tries to intervene only when he feels that the players are feeling jumbled.

“I believe in empowering people. I believe in giving them space to express themselves and when they come to a stage when they feel jumbled then I”ll have a conversation,” he said.