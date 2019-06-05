Environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today greeted people on World Environment Day and said environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life.

“Hearty greetings to the country and the people on World Environment Day. Environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life,” he tweeted.

“Let’s pledge for environmental protection on this special day.”

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen air pollution as the theme for this year’s World Environment Day that falls on June 5 with China as the host country.