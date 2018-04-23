Environmental stewardship is a joint responsibility: Farhan on ‘Earth Day’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, said that environmental stewardship is a joint responsibility and that the planet conservation is one of the most critical issues nowadays. While talking to the media on the special occasion of ‘Earth Day’, the actor went on to say: "Environmental stewardship is a joint responsibility and to address this, we need more and more people to come forward and work together to contribute towards…

While talking to the media on the special occasion of ‘Earth Day’, the actor went on to say: “Environmental stewardship is a joint responsibility and to address this, we need more and more people to come forward and work together to contribute towards a sustainable future. On screen, we all love to see an actor performing role of a hero. People too can help defeat such issues and become a real life hero by contributing in initiatives such as Lights, Camera, Earth.”

National Geographic, the global expounder of planet conservation, kicked off ‘Lights, Camera, Earth’ on Earth Day on April 22.

It is a storytelling crusade focused on harnessing the power of the word to help build a better tomorrow. Fronted by Farhan, the drive is a call to citizens to save the Earth through stories that spark change in the world.