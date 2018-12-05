Euro NCAP Crash Test given 5 star to All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace scored 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, 81 per cent for child occupant protection, and 81 per cent for safety assist features.

Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has recently released its latest crash test results and Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace SUV has scored a five-star rating. The Jaguar I-Pace scored 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, 81 per cent for child occupant protection, and 81 per cent for safety assist features. The Euro NCAP tested the I-Pace for side barrier impact and the more severe side pole test, and the electric SUV scored maximum points in both, offering good protection of all critical body areas.

Commenting on the Jaguar I-Pace receiving five stars in Euro NCAP crash test, Simon Black, Senior Project Leader, Body Engineering Jaguar Land Rover said, “The Jaguar I-PACE has already received awards for its design, performance and handling. This latest award from Euro NCAP confirms the I-PACE’s exceptional safety standards. The SUV has been expertly engineered with a lightweight aluminium body structure and integrated battery pack to provide outstanding crash protection for occupants. Safety is our biggest priority and it is fantastic to see the Euro NCAP results reflect this.”

The Jaguar I-Pace offers superior torsional rigidity thanks to its lightweight aluminium construction and its battery pack’s structural aluminium frame, which together add in improved stiffness. Furthermore, Jaguar has made use of industry-first aluminium forgings, and Jaguar-first applications of post-form heat treatment to increase the strength of the aluminium alloys used in crash-critical areas.

In terms of safety, the Jaguar I-Pace comes with several features for incumbents and pedestrian safety as well. Features like – deployable bonnet and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Jaguar also designed a unique Audible Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for its first electric vehicle that warns road users when the vehicle is approaching. Other safety and driver assist tech include – adaptive cruise control with steering assist, blind spot assist, and 360-degree parking aid.

Incidentally, now Jaguars entire Pace range, F-Pace, E-Pace, and I-Pace, have been rated among the safest vehicles by Euro NCAP, with all three receiving five-star rating. In fact, the I-Pace is the tenth consecutive model from the British automaker to receive five stars in crash tests.