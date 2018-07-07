Every mother is protective about her child: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: After seeing the performance of Kishan dedicated to his mother, one of the participant of the show ‘Dance Deewane’, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit who is the mother of two children, said that her sons also take her for granted at times but every mother is protective about her child.

After his performance, Kishan said: “I regret ignoring my mom’s calls and not paying much attention to her.”

Madhuri responded by saying: “Even my sons take me for granted at times and I feel embarrassed when I keep calling them, but I cannot help it. In fact, every mother in this world is protective about her child.

“When I was small, I used to do the same thing, but now that I am a mother I realise how this feels.”