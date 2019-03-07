Everything you need to know about 2019 ‘Honda Civic’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Honda which is grabbing headlines every now and then for its new launches, talking specifically it has launched its all new ‘2019 Honda Civic’ in India priced in the range of Rs. 17.69 lakh to Rs. 22.29 lakh.

Bookings for the car commenced around mid of February, and the company said that in the first 7 days itself, it exceeded the expected 3-week pre-booking numbers. We have already driven the car and have told you all that we liked and disliked.

The all-new Civic has come a long way from its predecessors in both performance and tech wizardry, while the big update is the addition of a diesel heart on the sedan. The new-gen Civic comes with a new and bolder looking design language that includes the chrome-induced front wing grille, angular bumper and all-LED headlamps. Even the rear styling has been completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot.

The 2019 Honda Civic comes with 16-inch alloy wheels while 17 inchers are available on the top-spec variant

The cabin of the new Honda Civic features a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with premium ivory leather seats and an 8-way power adjustable function for the driver’s seat. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry, and engine start-stop button and a remote engine starter.

Also, this time around, the Civic comes with both petrol and diesel version. The former gets the 1.8-litre iVTEC engine offering 139 bhp and 174 Nm of peak torque, while diesel model gets a 1.6 i-DTEC oil burner from the Earth Dreams Technology series, which makes 118 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor only comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission, while the oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.