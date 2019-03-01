Everything you need to know about all new ‘Energizer Power Max P18K Pop’!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Energizer which has launched its all new smartphone in 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC), the phone titled ‘Energizer Power Max P18K Pop’ that is powered by a gigantic 18,000mAh battery.

The MWC 2019 is already a little weird with the presence of foldable phones, and the mammoth battery phone added to it. As The Verge reports, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is an 18mm thick slab for a phone.

France’s Avenir Telecom, which licenses the Energizer brand, promises a week’s worth of use, or two full days of continuous video playback despite that gargantuan battery. There are already phones, with lesser thickness, and similar battery backup.

As for specifications, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop features a 6.2-inch LCD display, a pop-up dual camera for selfies, triple cameras at the back, and runs the latest Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a MediaTek processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of default internal storage.

Although the 18,000mAh battery supports fast charging, it would take you eight hours to charge it to full. Despite the rough edges, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be the phone with the biggest battery in the world when it launches in the summer.