Everything you need to know about all new ‘Honda City Sedan’!

One of the most famous automobile company Honda which is known to be giving stylish interiors and exteriors, is all set to launch its all new ‘Honda City Sedan’ in India and the price of the SUV is still not disclosed.

Not much about the design of the next-gen Honda City sedan has been revealed. However, media reports claim that the sedan could share styling cues with the latest Honda Accord and Honda Insight. The new model will look similar to its global model and will be loaded with several modern day features.

The next-generation Honda City sedan is expected to be based on the upgraded version of the existing platform. The Thai-spec model will receive a new 3-cylinder, 1.0-litre turbocharged VTEC petrol engine. This engine will have a 12-Valve DOHC head and will feature both VTEC and Dual VTC variable valve systems. This engine is expected to offer a maximum torque of 200Nm. Transmission options is likely to include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. This petrol engine will be compatible with E85 petrol-ethanol blend.

Report also claims that the next-gen Honda City will receive a mild-hybrid system. It is expected to come with the i-MMD dual-motor powertrain that will be comprised with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. Previous reports also claim that the India-spec model could be offered with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. The company is not likely to launch the full-hybrid version of the sedan, which will be expensive for the price sensitive Indian market.