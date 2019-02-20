Everything you need to know about all new Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up camera!

One of the most famous Chinese smartphone maker Vivo which is known to be giving new features in all of its editions, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Vivo V15 Pro’ in India on February 20, 2019 along with one of its kind 32 MP pop-up camera. The price of the smartphone is expected to be Rs. 30,000.

Going by the teaser videos, Vivo V15 Pro seems to be sporting an all-screen display with no notch or punch-hole screen. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.

The teaser also speaks of an AI-powered triple camera setup and an eye-catching gradient finish underneath a glass panel. The triple rear camera setup is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a ToF camera. The video reveals absence of a fingerprint sensor on the back, which points to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as the 32MP front camera is concerned, Vivo V15 Pro will reportedly flaunt a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor. The Samsung sensor features pixel patches of 0.8 micrometres, which allows the device to capture high-resolution pictures.

Although there aren’t many details available on the V15 Pro right now, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a higher-midrange Snapdragon 675 SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB on-board storage.

Meanwhile, the device may sport an FHD+ Super AMOLED display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3,700 mAh battery with the Vivo’s Dual Engine fast charging technology.