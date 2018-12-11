Everything you need to know about Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Max M2!

One of the most famous smartphone brands Asus which is known to give out the best quality camera and features, have launched its ‘Zenfone Max Pro M2’ and ‘Max M2’ in India priced at 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage for Rs 12,999, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 14,999, and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,999. The Asus Zenfone Max M2, on the other hand, comes in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999 respectively.

Starting with the Zenfone Max Pro M2 first, the phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 94 per cent NTSC colour gamut. It has a glass design and at the front and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a dual-camera setup with a combination of a primary sensor of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 27mm focal length, 6 element lens, phase autofocus and LED flash and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with 84-degree Field of view. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm focal length, LED flash and face unlock.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which it claims deliver up to 35 days in standby mode, up to 45 hours of talk time, up to 23 hours of web surfing, up to 19 hours of playback and up to 10 hours of mobile gaming. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, headphone jack, fingerprint sensor and micro USB port. The device measures 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 175 grams. The phone also comes with 5 magnetic speakers with NXP amplifier, built-in audio codec, dual noise-cancelling microphone.

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor along with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm focal and LED flash and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and 26mm focal length.

It is backed by a 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot and micro USB port. The phone measures 158.41 x 76.28 x 7.70mm weighs 160 grams.