Everything you need to know about ‘Femina Miss India 2018’ Anukreethy Vas!

A crown that every girl dreams for, a night that is awaited every year when one girl is crowned ‘Miss India’, auditioning thousands of participants and then defeating them all to emerge as the winner takes in a lot of hard work and courage. Well, this year Femina Miss India title was won by a 19 year old college student Anukreethy Vyas from Tamil Nadu.

The judges panel included cricketers Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul and Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor.

Anukreethy is pursuing B.A. degree in French at Loyola College and loves to sing and dance, and is also a state level athlete. Her interests also include riding bikes.

She had a clear aim to be a supermodel and by winning this prestigious title she managed to open the doors that would bring her one step closer to her dreams.

Anukreethy has been raised by a single mother, and she is fulfilling her mother’s dream by pursuing BA in French to become a translator. She has always believed in, “The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. So be the best version of yourself everyday.”

Anukreethy was crowned by Miss India and Miss World Manushi Chillar while Miss India Haryana Meenakshi Chaudhary and Miss India Andhra Pradesh Shreya Rao Kamavarapu became the first and second runner-up respectively.