Everything you need to know about ‘Honor View 20’!

One of the top most leading smartphone companies Honor is all set to launch its all new ‘Honor View 20’ which they have already launched in China earlier than this. It features Sony’s IMX586 CMOS 48MP sensor that was revealed in the summer of last year.

The result is a low-light photo with a higher resolution than you’d typically get. The Honor View 20 features a display hole housing the front-facing 25MP selfie camera, along with a HiSilicon Kirin 980 and a 4,000 mAh battery. If all of that has you excited, then you might be glad to know that Honor reached out to inform us that the Honor View 20 will launch in India on January 29th.

The Honor View 20’s camera doesn’t just mean better low-light photos. Because of the 48MP sensor, you can zoom into photos and crop them, still maintaining good photo quality. Not only that, but it will complement the device’s native AI features such as scene detection. Other AI camera features include bokeh mode. EMUI on the View 20 is also full of new features like the new “Link Turbo” mode, which will allow you to download files over both 4G and Wi-Fi at the same time. It will also intelligently decide for you whether to switch to Wi-Fi or data.

The display hole already looks set to be the next trend of 2019, especially as Samsung has even gotten in on the game launching the Samsung Galaxy A8s with an “Infinity O” display. Honor claims that the display hole on the Honor View 20 is only 4.5mm wide, which would make it the smallest thus far. Honor has bucked the trend of removing the headphone jack, however, as it is still present here and sits at the top of the device.

The Honor View 20 launched in China in Red, Blue, and Black. The 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage variant cost CNY 2,999, or roughly $435. Bumping up to 8GB of RAM increased the price to CNY 3,499, or $510. Honor also partnered with Moschino, an Italian luxury fashion brand, to launch the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage variant costing CNY 3,999, roughly $580.