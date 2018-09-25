Everything you need to know about Idea’s new recharge plans starting at Rs. 25!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom giants Vodafone, Idea, BSNL and Airtel have been grabbing headlines for their affordable recharge plans. Specifically talking, Idea is on roll and has launched six ‘Active

Recharge Packs’ for its prepaid consumers in UP West, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. A range of six recharges priced between Rs 25 and Rs 245 offer a combination of affordable call rates, free data and validity for subscribers who do not want to opt for unlimited plans.

The first plan costs Rs 25 and offers a talktime of Rs 18 with 10MB data for a validity of 28 days. The next ‘Active Recharge’ plan costs Rs 35 and comes with a talktime of Rs 26 and 100MB mobile internet data for 28 days.

The local, STD and landline call rates for UP (West) and Punjab is 1 paise per sec while for Tamil Nadu it is 60 paise per minute.

The Rs 65 Active Recharge offers Rs 65 talktime along with 200MB mobile internet data for 28 days validity. The local, STD and landline call rates for UP (West) and Punjab is 1 paise per sec while for Tamil Nadu it is 60 paise per minute. Under Rs 100, there are four plans. The Rs 95 Active Recharge comes with Rs 94 talktime and 500MB mobile data for 28 days. The local, STD and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute while for UP (West) it is 1 paise per 2 second.

The Rs 145 Active Recharge offers Rs 145 talktime with 1GB mobile internet data and 42 days validity. The local, STD and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute while for UP (West) it is 1 paise per 2 second. Lastly, the Rs 245 Active Recharge plan offers Rs 245 talktime and 2GB mobile internet data along with 84 days validity. The local, STD and landline call rates for Tamil Nadu and Punjab is 30 paise per minute while for UP (West) it is 1 paise per 2 second.