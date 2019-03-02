Everything you need to know about ‘KTM Duke 250 Dual-Channel ABS’!

One of the most famous automobile companies KTM Duke which is known for its outstanding exteriors and stylish interiors, have launched its all new ‘KTM Duke 250 Dual-Channel ABS’ in India priced at Rs. 1.94 lakh.

KTM already offers the range-topping Duke 390 and RC 390 with standard ABS, the presence of the safety system is highly welcoming on the other models as well. With the entire industry preparing to meet the more stringent set of safety regulations with ABS standard for motorcycles above 125 cc engine capacity, KTM has quickly responded ahead of April 2019 deadline.

When the Duke 250 debuted in India back in February 2017, it did come as a surprise to bridge the obvious gap existed in the range between 200 and 390 versions. Sharing plenty of underpinnings with the Duke 390, the 250 cc version replicated its styling in more ways than one. The latest generation global KTM styling has been a big advantage for the Duke 250 along with its engaging performance.

However, it could not be on par with Duke 390 in volume sales and the addition of ABS might change the proceedings a little bit. The 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine produces a maximum power output of 30 PS at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm and is mated to a six-speed constant mesh transmission with slipper clutch.



Build on powder coated steel trellis frame, the Duke 250 is suspended on 43 mm USD front forks and WP monoshock at the rear. Braking duty is handled by four-piston radially fixed caliper 300 mm front disc and single-piston floating caliper 230 mm rear disc. It tips the weighing scale at just 146 kilograms and has seat height of 830 mm and 185 mm ground clearance with 13.4-litre fuel tank capacity.

