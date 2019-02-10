Everything you need to know about ‘Mahindra XUV300’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Mahindra which is known to be giving excellent exteriors and interiors, is all set to launch its updated version ‘Mahindra XUV300’ on February 14, 2019.

The Mahindra XUV300 has simply upped the ante in the subcompact SUV segment with the kind of cabin it gets. The colour combination of off-white and black and the materials used are exact same which we have seen on the Mahindra Marazzo but it seems even plush in this one. It also gets the silver finish on the dash and central console and piano black touches on the doors’ armrests. The layout of the dash and central console is rather conventional with the 7-inch touchscreen taking the centre stage with a cluster of switch knobs stacked below for climate control and other functions.

The cabin is also well-appointed according to our review and there is no major ergonomic issue like one in the Marazzo. The legroom at the rear is decent but it has a boot space of 308 litres which is the smallest in the segment.

The Mahindra XUV300 will get several first-in-segment features such as dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, front parking sensors along with rear ones, an auto-dimming inner rear view mirror and all four-disc brakes.

The XUV300 is loaded with features in typical Mahindra fashions so be sure for all the segment standard features like auto-climate control 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), cooled armrest box, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, engine start-stop button, rear view camera and more.

The Mahindra XUV300 will be launched with two engine options- diesel and petrol. The diesel engine is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit which powers the Marazzo but it’s been detuned for the XUV300. Here it produces 115 bhp at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1500 – 2500 rpm. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit which churns out 110 bhp at 5000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 2000 – 3500 rpm. At the launch both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. There won’t be an automatic variant at the launch which is a big miss as it would have added credentials for city runabouts and more so because all the competitors have an automatic transmission on offer.