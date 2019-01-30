Everything you need to know about Microsoft Surface laptop 2, Surface Pro 6!

Microsoft Surface is a series of touch screen Windows personal computers and interactive whiteboards designed and developed by Microsoft. One of the most famous companies Microsoft Surface has unveiled its all new laptops ‘Surface laptop 2’ and ‘Surface Pro 6’ in India priced at Rs. Rs. 1,79,999 and Rs. 1,48,999 respectively.

The Surface Pro 6 is the latest iteration of the company’s hybrid Windows 10 tablet, which doubles up as a laptop thanks to its kickstand and the optional snap-on keyboard. The tablet features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touch Display with 2736×1824 pixels resolution. There is an intelligent inking feature as well. The Surface Pro 6 is powered by 8th generation Intel U-series CPUs and packs either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, onboard Intel UHD Graphics 620, and various SSD options which go all the way up to 1TB. The tablet also has a full-sized USB 3.0 port, Mini-DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio jack, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover and a microSD card reader.

The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense Touch Display with 2256×1504 resolution. It comes with 8GB or 16GB RAM options and SSD options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (not in India yet). It’s powered by either an 8th generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU and features a full-sized USB 3.0 port, Mini DisplayPort, a Surface Connector port and 3.5mm audio jack.

“The Surface experience is one that supports users to build their vision and dreams,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager – Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India.

“The beautiful and stylish hardware is an instrument that strings together our best solutions to help unleash users’ creativity and sharpen their focus on honing their craft. For users seeking to make new breakthroughs in 2019, Surface will be a perfect companion to bring their innovative ideas and thinking to life,” Mohapatra added.