Everything you need to know about Moto G7 launch!

According to the information given by a leaked source, one of the famous smartphone companies Moto is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Moto G7’ and is seen to sport model number Motorola XT1962. The listing suggests that the NFC-enabled variant of the Moto G7 will be limited to the EU, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand regions.

The FCC listing, as reported by 91Mobiles, reveals that the Moto G7 will be launched in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage models. The leaked listing also shows that the Moto G7 will sport an electronic compass and NFC (in certain regions). Apart from that, the Moto G7 is seen to come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi — both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The listing also shows that the phone will support fast charging at 5V, 3A; 9V, 2A; or 12V, 1.5A.

While the listing does not seem to reveal much information around the specifications, the report claims that the phone will come with features such as an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 6-inch 19.5:9 IPS LCD panel, a dual 16-megapixel+5-megapixel rear camera setup, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, a USB Type-C port, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge fast charging support.

Renders of the smartphone from last month show a waterdrop-style display notch and a large bottom chin, the latter with a Motorola logo. The photos also reveal the presence of a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola logo on the back.