Everything you need to know about newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic!

Famous automobile company Bajaj has proved its mettle in the field of inventions; it has always stood out to give the best possible interiors and exteriors, have launched its all new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic in India priced at Rs. 65, 000. The bike will be available in only two different colours ie black with silver and black with red.

The design of Pulsar 150 Classic is exactly similar to regular model and it is powered by 149 cc single cylinder air-cooled engine producing 14 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the entry level performance bike is expected to return around 50 kmpl.

The top speed is 99 kph and Classic edition doesn’t come with ABS system, but the company is expected to introduce an updated version of Pulsar range with ABS later this year as according to the new rule, all bikes above 125 cc must come with ABS system and combined braking system for bikes below 125 cc.

The braking duties are taken care by 240 mm disc brake at front and 130 mm disc at the rear. The company has given telescopic suspension at the front and dual gas-charged shocks at the rear. The Pulsar 150 Classic get the same 17-inch wheels with 100/90 section tyre at the rear and the company has given tubeless tyres also.

The Pulsar 150 measures 2,055 mm in length, 765 mm in width, 1,170 mm in height and wheelbase is 1,320 mm. The kerb weight is 143 kg and ground clearance is 165 mm. The instrument cluster is a mix of analogue and digital combination in which tachometer is analogue while the speedometer along with other information is displayed on the digital console.