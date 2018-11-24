Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Coolpad M3’!

The famous smartphone company Coolpad which is known for its brand image and camera quality has managed to launch its all new smartphone ‘Coolpad M3’ in China priced at Rs. 8, 000.

The Coolpad M3 comes with a 5.85-inch notched LCD display with HD+ (1512×720 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Internally, it uses MediaTek‘s octa-core MT6750 chipset to power the device with 4GB of RAM. It offers 32GB internal storage with option of a microSD card slot.

In terms of camera, the dual-rear setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, but the listing doesn’t note specification of the second camera lens. For selfies, the Coolpad M3 packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and the phone also comes with AI face unlock.

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader which according to company unlocks fast and can also be used to launch different apps. The Coolpad M3 is listed to include a 2,800mAh battery that supports 5V/1A charging.

Additionally, the dual 4G smartphone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo OS with company’s UI on top and standard connectivity options.