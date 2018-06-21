Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Mahindra TUV300 Plus’!

The famous automobile company Mahindra which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Mahindra TUV300 Plus’ with a starting price tag of Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The TUV300 Plus is powered by the bigger and more powerful 2.2-litre, 120PS mHAWKD120 diesel engine that propels the Scorpio as well. The powertrain comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and also features Mahindra’s Micro-Hybrid technology.

The company has continued the same bold design with the imposing grille of the TUV300 with its Plus version. However, the newly-launched one has a bigger footprint with length at 4,400mm (405mm more than standard TUV300) and larger 16-inch alloy wheels.

According to Mahindra, the interior has been designed by legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina (owned by M&M). It features faux leather seats along with height adjustable driver seat, steering mounted audio and phone controls, and armrests for the front row. The interior space to seat nine people comes with the flexibility to fold the rear seats and create a large storage area.