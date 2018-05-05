Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Mercedes- AMG E 63 S 4Matic+’!

The famous automobile company Mercedes which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new E Class sedan, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ in India at Rs 1.5 crore. Key specifications:- 1. The AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 612 hp of power at 5,750rpm to 6,500rpm and peak torque of 850Nm between 2,500rpm and 4,500rpm. 2. The mill comes mated to…

The famous automobile company Mercedes which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new E Class sedan, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ in India at Rs 1.5 crore.

Key specifications:-

1. The AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 612 hp of power at 5,750rpm to 6,500rpm and peak torque of 850Nm between 2,500rpm and 4,500rpm.

2. The mill comes mated to AMG Speedshit 9-speed sports transmission. The sports sedan also gets 4Matic+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode.

3. The mammoth powers AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ to sprint from zero to 100kmph in mere 3.4 seconds. The top speed has been limited 250kmph while AMG Driver’s package will push it to 300kmph speed.

4. The E 63 S 4MATIC+ features cylinder deactivation system for the first time. This will ensure more fuel-efficiency.

The nine-speed sports transmission now combined with a wet start-off clutch.

5. Torque distribution on the front and rear axle, which until now was strongly rear-biased, is fully variable for the first time.

6. The AMG pack in the new sedan also includes sports suspension, an electronically-controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts and carbon ceramic brake discs.

7. The company has also added subtle exterior changes to the make the AMG version different from the regular Mercedes-Benz E-Class. These include more muscular new grille, bonnet, bumpers, beefier wheel arches, and 20-inch matte grey alloys.

8. The AMG E63 S 4Matic+ is equipped with active brake assist, a radar-based driver assistance system that can help prevent accidents with vehicles ahead and with crossing pedestrians or mitigate the consequences of accidents.

9. It is a combination of proximity warning, collision warning, situation-dependent braking assistance and autonomous braking function.

10. The sedan also comes equipped with seven airbags.