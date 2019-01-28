Everything you need to know about newly launched Realme C1 (2019)!

A sub-brand of Chinese multinational company Xiaomi- Realme which is flourishing all over the country these days while the best quality specifications and camera quality promise of Xiaomi extends in the Realme smartphones as well, talking about the recent launch, Realme have launched its all new smartphone ‘Realme C1 2019’ in India priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, whereas the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage counterpart will retail at Rs. 8,499.

The smartphone sports an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera with a software algorithm to enhance images. There is also an AI-backed selfie camera that is touted to recognise 296 points. Further, the phone has facial unlock as well as a SmartLock feature and comes pre-loaded with power saving features, dubbed App-freezing Power Saver and Quick App Freezing.

The dual-SIM Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 skin and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display that delivers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. There is also a display notch and the screen includes a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme C1 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and Adreno 406 GPU. The new Realme C1 also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme C1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor — along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty feature.

On the connectivity front, the Realme C1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, G-sensor, M-sensor, and pedometer. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 75.6×156.2×8.2mm.