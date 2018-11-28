Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Realme U1’!

Most famous smartphone brand Realme which is known to be giving best quality camera and sufficient storage, has launched its brand new smartphone ‘Realme U1’ in India priced at Rs. 11, 999.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The company says the Realme U1 also comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video (up to 90fps), AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The company is also touting a Backlight mode, which keeps both the background and foreground in focus despite bright backlighting behind the subject. An AI Beauty+ mode is also being touted, optimised for Indian complexions, featuring 296 identification point. There is also the Smarter Groupie feature that gives customised beautification for multiple subjects in a single photo.

The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 168 grams.