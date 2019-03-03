Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 G Plus’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Toyota which is known to be offering worth it interiors and stylish exteriors, have launched its all new car ‘Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 G Plus’ in India priced at Rs. 15.57 lakh and Rs. 15.62 lakh for 7-seater & 8-seater respectively.

There are no details on G Plus variant’s features but the next variant (GX) comes with features like touch screen infotainment system, electronically controlled exterior mirrors, puddle lights, multi-function steering wheel, speed and impact sensing doors, LED fog lamps, rear fog lamps, Emergency brake signal and an anti-theft alarm with glass break. So we can expect the basic music system with some standard safety features like Reverse parking sensors, Airbags and ABS in G Plus for sure. Alloy wheels likely not to be available in G Plus variant along with touch screen music system.





The company has packed the MPV with lots of safety features as standard like a driver, front passenger and driver knee airbags (7-airbag on top end model), ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, ISOFIX, clutch start system, seat belt warning, door ajar warning with each door display on the instrument cluster and immobilizer. All variant of Innova Crysta come with GOA body which is a high strength body structure that effectively absorbs impact and distributes it evenly. The G Plus variant is likely to be available in five colour options – Garnet Red, Avant-Garde Bronze, Silver, Grey and Super White. The White Pearl Crystal Shine is available only on top-spec variants.





The Innova Crysta G Plus is powered by 2.4 L common rail diesel engine producing 150 PS of power at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm of max torque between 1,400 – 2,800 rpm. This engine is mated to 5-speed manual gearbox and it returns 15.1 Km/l. The new variant rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/65 section tyres.