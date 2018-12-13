Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition’!

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo which is famous world-wide for its branding activities and features; have launched its all new smartphone ‘Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition’ in China priced at Rs. 52,300 in Ice Field Blue and Star Purple colour variants.

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. It sports two display panels – a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED panel at the front and a 5.49-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) 16:9 AMOLED panel at the back. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (f/1.79 aperture), a 2-megapixel secondary night vision sensor (f/1.8 aperture), and a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor. No camera sensors have been provided on the front.

Thus, face unlock works only using the cameras placed at the back. To unlock the phone from the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor has been provided on the main display. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 22.5W fast charging.

On the connectivity front, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions are 157.19×75.3×8.09mm and the second-gen Vivo Nex variant weighs 199.2 grams.