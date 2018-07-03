Everything you need to know about newly launched ‘Vivo Z1i’!

The famous Chinese multinational company Vivo which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Vivo Z1i’ in China at Rs. 19,600. It is initially availablefor pre-orders via Vivo online store and will go on sale in the country starting July 7.

Specifications:-

1. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1i runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

2. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

3. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash.

4. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with Face Wake support.

5. Vivo has provided 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

6. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

7. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the handset packs a 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81×75.03×7.89mm.