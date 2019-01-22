Everything you need to know about ‘Nissan Kicks SUV’!

World-wide famous automobile company Nissan which is known to be giving excellent mileage and is grabbing headlines every now and then for its recent launches, have launched its all new SUV ‘Kicks SUV’ in India priced at Rs. 9.55 lakh.

The Kicks is longer, wider and has 83 mm longer wheelbase than the Hyundai Creta while the ground clearance is at 210 mm (20 mm more than Creta). The larger proportions meant that it has a spacious cabin than the global-spec Kicks and Creta. The Japanese manufacturer has elected to go with a tried-and-tested engine lineup for the Kicks premium SUV.

Nissan Kicks comes with 3-year standard warranty, 3-year service package with roadside assistance and maintenance at no extra cost. Under a new programme, it can be bought under a subscription scheme for just Rs. 11 per km. The subscriber does not have to pay for maintainance and insurance costs. Offered in four diesel and two petrol variants, it can be had in 27 categories of accessories according to Nissan.

The 1.5-litre K9K diesel powertrain develops 110 PS at 3,850 rpm and 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre H4K petrol that can also be found in the Terrano makes 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm and is connected to only a five-speed gearbox. Nissan may introduce automatic transmission at a later period.

The Nissan Kicks is offered in seven single-tone paint schemes: Pearl White, Blade Silver, Deep Blue Pearl, Night Shade, Fire Red, Bronze Grey and Amber Orange. Additionally, the high-spec models can be had in optional dual-tone finishes such as Pearl White with Amber Orange roof, Pearl White with Onyx Black roof, Bronze Grey with Amber Orange roof, and Fire Red with Onyx Black roof.

Nissan Kicks is sold with a good amount of features across the range. For instance, the entry-level XL variant comes equipped with notable upmarket equipment such as halogen headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control system, rear air conditioning vents, single-tone interior with six-way adjustable seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, 2-DIN audio system with Nissan Connect and Bluetooth connectivity.