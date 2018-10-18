Everything you need to know about Reliance Jio’s Diwali offer!

In order to take on other telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL and Idea, one of the biggest telecom companies Reliance Jio which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its affordable offers and now ahead of Diwali it has launched new long-term validity plan.

The new long-validity plan is priced at Rs 1,699. As a part of the plan, users get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, unlimited roaming and unlimited local and national SMS (100 per day capping). Being a long validity plan, it is valid for 365 days from the day of recharge.

In terms of data benefits, users will get a total of 547.5GB data through the validity, and daily capping of 1.5GB at 4G speeds. Once the set data limit is hit, users will still be able to get unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. The plan also includes complimentary access to Jio app suite.

Now, coming to the cashback part. If the user recharges with Rs 1,699 plan between October 18 and November 30, the customer will be eligible to get 100 percent cashback. The cashback will be given in the form of coupons – three coupons priced at Rs 500 each, and one coupon priced at Rs 200. One can use these coupons at Reliance Digital or Reliance Digital Xpress Mini stores on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

Do note that external hard disk drives, smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung, and tablets from Samsung are a few items excluded from the cashback offer.