Everything you need to know about Reliance Jio’s new Rs. 799 plan!

Giving a tuff competition to all other telecom giant companies, Reliance Jio has grabbed the entire market with its new affordable offer launch every now and then for its customers. While this time Jio is on roll and have launched its new Rs. 799 recharge plan for its prepaid customers.

Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan is aimed at heavy data users, but at the same time, it offers voice calling, SMS benefits too. After recharging with this plan, users will be able to enjoy 5GB data per day, which in turn, becomes 140GB of 4G data. Jio is also providing a user unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. All these benefits are valid for 28 days from the date of recharge.

Furthermore, Jio users will also be able to enjoy a free subscription to Jio’s apps such as JioTV for live TV streaming, JioCinema for all the movies and latest movie trailers, JioMusic for the latest music streaming and so on.

Right after Jio launching its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799, Vodafone also came up with its own similarly priced plan. However, Vodafone is lagging the data benefit department. Vodafone users recharging with the Rs 799 plan will be able to enjoy 4.5GB daily data benefit along with voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Vodafone is also capping the voice calls to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

Furthermore, Vodafone’s plan is not valid across the country and it’s applicable only in 4G circles. Vodafone is yet to launch 4G services in circles such as Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, among others. Jio’s plan is valid across all the 22 telecom circles in the country.

Like Jio users, Vodafone users will also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play, but unlike its RED postpaid plans, Vodafone is not providing any Amazon Prime subscription to prepaid users.