Everything you need to know about ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS White!

One of the most famous automobile companies Royal Enfield which is known to be giving good quality specifications and stylish exteriors, is all set to launch its all new bike ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS White’ at Rs. 1.53 lakh.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is powered by a 346cc, air cooled, four stroke engine offering 19.8 bhp power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Braking power is via 280mm disc in the front and 240mm disc at the rear.

The two new color options of Silver and Ash for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 are added to the color palate of color options of Lagoon, Ash, Chestnut, Black, Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue. White colour option is officially called Ash colour in the RE website. Watch the two new colour options in the video below.

The Classic 350 gets telescopic front forks and dual gas charged suspension at the rear. It sits on 19” wheel front with 90/90 section tyre and 18” rear with 110/90 tyre. So as to comply with new BS VI emission norms, the carburetor could be replaced with fuel injection system by 2020. FI system, besides being seen on the Classic 350 will also make its way to the Electra and Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield has noted a dip in sales where the Classic 350 is concerned. Sales in December 2018 stood at 34,325 units as compared to 47,558 units sold in December 2017. This 28 percent drop in sales could be attributed to the introduction of the Jawa motorcycles in India in November. But their CEO has said Jawa has had no effect on RE sales.

Overall sales of the company also dipped 13 percent with total sales at 58,278 units in December 2018 as against total sales of 66,968 units in December 2017. Sales were also impacted due to labor strike at the company’s plant in Tamil Nadu. The low demand for the Classic 350 has also brought down waiting period to just 7 weeks.