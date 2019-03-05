Everything you need to know about ‘Samsung Galaxy A60’!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Samsung which is known to be providing best quality interiors and exteriors, is all set to launch its all new ‘Samsung Galaxy A60’ in Europe expected to be priced at Rs. 20, 000 while the features and specifications of the same have been leaked.

According to the information given by the leaked sources, the Samsung Galaxy A60 will sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display and will be powered by Snapdragon 6150 SoC. The Snapdragon 6150 is an unannounced mid-range octa-core chip from Qualcomm. Among other specifications, the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back with 32-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. There will also be a 32-megapixel front shooter on the phone.

Further, the Galaxy A60 is said to be coming with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other details of the phone remain a mystery for now.

The leaked internal document also indicates that Samsung may be planning to unveil the Galaxy A60 on April 19.