Everything you need to know about ‘Samsung M30’!

One of the most famous technology companies Samsung which is known to be giving outstanding camera quality and features, is all set launch its all new smartphone ‘Samsung M30’ in India priced at Rs. 15, 000 in February itself.

Samsung will bring Super-AMOLED Infinity V display to the Galaxy M30, making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. The phone will powered by the latest Exynos 7904 processor.

The Galaxy M30 is believed to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other specifications of the phone are a mystery at this point.

Samsung India in January launched Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones at a starting price of Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi’s budget Redmi-Series in the country.

The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, whereas the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs. 10,990 respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Both the phones were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an “unprecedented” first day sale record for the South Korean tech giant. The company has held fourth flash sales for the two phones since and the fifth one is scheduled for February 19 on Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop.