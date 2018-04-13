Everything you need to know about ‘TVS NTorq 125’!

The famous automobile company TVS Motor which is well-known for its brand name and durability has recently unveiled two different colour variants schemes for the most powerful scooter ‘TVS NTorq 125’ that was launched in February 2018 at a price of ₹ 58,750 and was introduced in just four colour schemes - Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Green and Matte Red. Just two months after the launch of the 125 cc scooter, TVS has now introduced two more colour schemes…

The famous automobile company TVS Motor which is well-known for its brand name and durability has recently unveiled two different colour variants schemes for the most powerful scooter ‘TVS NTorq 125’ that was launched in February 2018 at a price of ₹ 58,750 and was introduced in just four colour schemes – Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Green and Matte Red. Just two months after the launch of the 125 cc scooter, TVS has now introduced two more colour schemes – Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey.

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter, and it continues to have the same underpinnings. The NTorq125 is powered by a 125 cc, three-valve engine which delivers 9.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

The NTorq 125 boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph, and very good acceleration in its segment. We have been riding the TVS NTorq 125 and it certainly is an impressive scooter, loaded with features, and the performance to make it enjoyable to ride on the daily commute.

The NTorq 125 has been launched with just one variant, with the front disc brake, and boasting of a segment first smartphone connectivity and satellite navigation display on the full-digital instrument console, the NTorq 125 is one of the best 125 cc scooters available in the market right now. At that price point, the TVS NTorq 125 competes with the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and even the Aprilia SR125.