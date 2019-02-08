Everything you need to know about Vodafone’s Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, various telecom companies including BSNL, Idea, Airtel and Vodafone which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their affordable data plans. Talking specifically, Vodafone have launched its Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan in India with one year of validity period.

The Vodafone Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.5GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. The total data benefit of the Vodafone Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan comes down to a total of 547.5GB for the whole validity period.

It should be noted that Vodafone recently launched its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan in India which comes with 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. The total data benefit of the Vodafone Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan comes down to a total of 365GB for the whole validity period.

As compared to other telecom companies, Vodafone have been trying hard to take on other companies and have launched several recharge plans pan India but other telecom companies have also been on a roll when it comes to bringing up affordable plans for its users.