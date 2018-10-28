Everything you need to know about WhatsApp new sticker pack feature!

Social media giant Whatsapp is already amongst one of the widely used application and provides maximum number of convenient features like voice calling, video calling, status share etc while now it has yet again grabbed the headlines for launching new sticker pack feature.

This feature is now adding sticker packs to the list and they’re from both in-house designers and hand-picked artists. This is yet another way to express yourself without words as WhatsApp is always looking for new and fun ways to communicate.

Support for third-party sticker packs has also been added, allowing developers around the world to add their own.

This is possible because of a new set of APIs and interfaces that allow artists to develop sticker apps that add stickers to WhatsApp for both Android and iOS. Simply publish your sticker app to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and users who download the app will be able to send your stickers via WhatsApp. You can click here for more information about creating stickers.

Stickers for Android and iOS will be available in the coming weeks.