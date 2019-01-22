EVM row: Entire event was a Congress sponsored, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP today went on to say that the entire event in which claims made by a US-based self-claimed cyber expert that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged and the EVMs can be hacked was a “conspiracy” sponsored by the Congress.

Speaking to the media here, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s presence at the London event on Monday where the expert, Syed Shuja, made the sensational claim.

“What was Sibal doing there? We would like to know in what capacity was he present at the event. I believe he was there on behalf of the Congress party.

“The entire event was a Congress sponsored conspiracy. They have started making excuses for their definite defeat in the coming Lok Sabha polls,” he added. Calling it a false and deliberate agenda, Prasad said it was an insult to the Indian voters from abroad.

“In 2014, the UPA was in power, not us. Where is the logic in accusing us of hacking the EVMs when we were not even in power?” he asked. Asked about a probe into the matter, Prasad said that the BJP would prefer “exposing” the Congress.