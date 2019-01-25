Ex-Haryana CM Hooda’s residence raided by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s residences here and in Rohtak.

“Over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Hooda’s Delhi residence, were raided in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment between 2004 and 2007,” a senior CBI official here told media.

Hooda was expected to address a rally in Haryana’s Jind city later in the day.