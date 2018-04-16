Excess alcohol may increase the risk of dementia!

According to the information given by a recent study, excessive consumption of alcohol is dangerous for our body is known to all but very less people know that too much intake of alcohol on a regular consumption might increase the risk of dementia. A recent study also suggested that the number of drinks one had in a week could determine how long you will live. This study, conducted over one million adults diagnosed with dementia in France, looked specifically at…

According to the information given by a recent study, excessive consumption of alcohol is dangerous for our body is known to all but very less people know that too much intake of alcohol on a regular consumption might increase the risk of dementia. A recent study also suggested that the number of drinks one had in a week could determine how long you will live.

This study, conducted over one million adults diagnosed with dementia in France, looked specifically at the effect of alcohol use disorders and included people who had been diagnosed with mental and behavioural disorders, or chronic diseases that were attributable to the chronic harmful use of alcohol.

Of the 57,000 cases of early-onset dementia (before the age of 65), the majority (57%) were related to chronic heavy drinking. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines chronic heavy drinking as consuming more than 60 grams pure alcohol on average per day for men (4-5 Canadian standard drinks) and 40 grams (about 3 standard drinks) per day for women.

As a result of the strong association found in this study, the authors suggested that screening, brief interventions for heavy drinking, and treatment for alcohol use disorders should be implemented to reduce the alcohol-attributable burden of dementia.

“The findings indicate that heavy drinking and alcohol use disorders are the most important risk factors for dementia, and especially important for those types of dementia which start before age 65, and which lead to premature deaths,” said study co-author Jürgen Rehm.

“Alcohol-induced brain damage and dementia are preventable, and effective preventive and policy measures can make a dent in premature dementia deaths.”

Rehm pointed out that on average, alcohol use disorders shorten life expectancy by more than 20 years, and dementia is one of the leading causes of death for these people. For early-onset dementia, there was a significant gender split. While the overall majority of dementia patients were women, almost two-thirds of all early-onset dementia patients (64.9%) were men.