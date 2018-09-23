Excited about opening 22nd Cash and Carry store in India: Walmart India President

India is growing to be one of the most updated countries in terms of e-business while companies like Walmart, Flipkart, Amazon have made a great impact on the e-commerce sector of India. Walmart India yesterday announced the opening of 22nd Cash and Carry store in India’s Ludhiana. President and CEO Walmart Krish Iyer stated that he is way too excited about opening store in India.

Talking about the opening of the store in India, Iyer went on to say: “I am very excited about opening the 22nd Cash and Carry store in India. It reiterates our commitment to India and our growth plans. Setting up a second store in Ludhiana and sixth one in Punjab reinforces our belief in the ease of doing business here in the state.”

The Best Price Modern Wholesale Store stocks over 5,000 items, including a wide range of fresh, frozen and chilled foods, fruits and vegetables, dry groceries, personal and home care items, hotel and restaurant supplies, apparel, office supplies, electronic goods and other general merchandise items.

Punjab is an important sourcing destination for Walmart India and the company sources food items such as fresh vegetables, agri-commodities, staples, meat, and beverages and non-food items including plastic-ware, glassware, decor items, brooms, mattresses, among others.