Exotica Housing celebrates Children’s Day with Slum Kids

Noida/ New Delhi:: Children’s day became very special for 500 kids of Noida and New Delhi slum today when Exotica Housing distributed cooked food items and sweets among them in remembrance of our honorable former prime minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The objective of this activity is to reach up to those kids who are socially deprived under CSR initiative and let them know about our first PM who was affectionate about education and health of kids as future of the nation. Dinesh Jain- MD along with other members of Exotica Housing was present at the occasion. The group distributed food items to 500 kids at both locations.

November 14th is birth anniversary of our former PM, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru who was very famous for his love and affection towards kids and because of this the day is celebrated as Children’s Day to recall him as well as raise concern about equality of all kids. Then also there is a category that is socially marginalized and deprived from basic facilities. Today Exotica housing organized entire activity to not only recall Pt. Nehru with slum kids but also treat them with food items and raise concern that all kids must get equal attention of society for growth and development. It was first of its kind initiative of Exotica Housing to make the kids feel special that day and share joy and happiness with them. The group conducted this CSR activity at Chhalera Village of Noida in sector 45 and under flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi.

Dinesh Jain- MD, Exotica Housing says, “Pt. Nehru worked so much for the education, progress and welfare of the children of India. We were thinking to do something different on Children’s Day with kids and we choose slum to celebrate the day. It is an occasion when we shared our love for socially marginalized kids of slum located at Noida and Sarai Kale Khan. It was first of its kind initiative from our side under corporate social responsibility and dedicated to organize similar activities in coming future.”

Exotica Housing is very renowned name in real estate and till date they have delivered 5 projects in Ghaziabad, Noida and Gr Noida with excellent amenities and delivered without any delay. The group has developed 50 lakh sq feet area having 3200+ units. All housing societies are fully operational and families are living happily. The group has created a niche in the sector due to unique style of construction and timely possession.