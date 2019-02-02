Expected price, launch date and other details of Oppo K1!

One of the well known Chinese multinational smartphone companies Oppo which has a big name in the market while people await the launch of its newest editions, is all set to launch its all new smartphone Oppo K1 expected to be priced at Rs. 17, 000 and also the expected launch date of the same is February 6 in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of ColorOS 5.2. There is a 6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Further, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor as well as an LED flash. For selfies and video chat, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo K1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS.

The USP of the Oppo K1 is its in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 3D glass back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,600mAh battery.