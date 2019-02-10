Expected price, specs and other details of Redmi Note 7!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Redmi which is known to promise best quality specifications and camera in all of its editions, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Redmi Note 7’ in China and the expected price is Rs. 10, 500, Rs. 12, 400 and Rs. 14, 500 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option respectively.

Specifications:-

1. Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection.

2. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options.

3. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

4. On the camera front, the smartphone sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor.

5. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

6. On the connectivity front, Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21×75.21×8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.