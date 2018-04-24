Experimenting with roles has been a mainstay for Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma was present at event organised by Standard Chartered Bank, where she was announced its brand ambassador went on to say that experimenting with roles has been a mainstay in her career from the start. In a promotional campaign for her latest endorsement, Anushka plays the triple role of a daughter, mother and grandmother. On the experience, Anushka said: "I have always tried to experiment with my roles right from the beginning. "This year, I am doing films…

In a promotional campaign for her latest endorsement, Anushka plays the triple role of a daughter, mother and grandmother. On the experience, Anushka said: “I have always tried to experiment with my roles right from the beginning.

“This year, I am doing films in which all my characters are very different from one another in terms of physical and emotional appearance. So, when you get to do that in an advertisement, you feel great.

“Playing a triple role was something which I had never done before, so I was very excited. It takes a lot of time while doing prosthetic make-up, but the end result was great. So, I was all up for it.”