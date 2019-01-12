Explosion at central Paris bakery, 20 injured

According to the information given by the police, at least 20 people got injured in a powerful explosion at a bakery rocked central Paris.

The blast, which took place at 9.10 a.m. (local time), was preceded by a fire that was apparently caused by a gas leak, the BBC reported citing preliminary reports.

Cars were wrecked and other buildings were damaged by the blast on Rue de Trevise in the 9th Arrondissement.

“Ongoing, Paris firefighters are tackling a fire at a business establishment in Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris that was followed by a strong explosion,” the police said in a statement.

“Avoid the area and allow the passage to emergency vehicles,” it added.