Explosion in Delhi factory kills seven

According to the information given by the police, minimum of seven people were killed and eight others got badly injured after an explosion in a factory, a double-storey building in west Delhi’s Sudarshan Park area.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner said: “The death toll is now seven. Another person succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.” He said the identity of six of the dead was known. The owner of the factory, Ankit Gupta, was among the injured.

Sharma said a case had been registered against Gupta, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana. According to the Delhi Fore Service (DFS), which carried out rescue operations, the cause of the deaths were burns and building collapse.

Another police official said a gas cylinder exploded, causing the tragedy. Eight fire tenders reached the spot and found that due to the impact of the blast the roof and a portion of the building has crashed. A DFS official also said that a blast led to the disaster.