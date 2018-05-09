Explosions hit Kabul, three feared dead

Kabul: Three explosions in a span of 20 minutes were heard in the Afghan capital on Wednesday. Officials feared there could be casualties. The first blast happened in the western edge of Kabul city in Dasht-e-Barchi area and the second and third blasts hit downtown Shahri Now neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kabul: Three explosions in a span of 20 minutes were heard in the Afghan capital on Wednesday. Officials feared there could be casualties.

The first blast happened in the western edge of Kabul city in Dasht-e-Barchi area and the second and third blasts hit downtown Shahri Now neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported.