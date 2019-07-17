Express rehab in Knee replacement surgeries to assist people

Lucknow: The minimal invasive technique is used during surgical treatment of conditions related to knees by the ortho surgeons here. Through the techniques, the doctor ensure less tissue damage, small invasion and less blood loss of the patients, so much so that blood transfusion is not needed is most of the cases. Radius super specialty joint surgery hospital follows “Express rehabilitation” for the patient seeking knee replacement.

Elaborating on the features of the technique, Dr Sanjai Kumar Srivastava, Chief Orthopedic surgeon & consultant of Radius Joint Surgery Hospital, an NABH certified medical facility, said: “We follow latest surgical modalities, anaesthesia and express Rehab and Pain Management postoperatively for joint replacement. Which enables the patient stand and walk same day the surgery.

Along with above plan of action, physiotherapy is also started immediately after surgery. All this helps the patient to be discharged from the hospital within 3-5 days after surgery”, explained Dr. Srivastava.

Amongst the prominent orthopaedic hospital in U.P Radius Joint Surgery hospital is one of the Super speciality Orthopedic Hospital to get NABH full accreditation. Full accreditation is a meticulous process over a expended period of time and requires more than 600 elements to be qualified before a hospital gets the certificate.