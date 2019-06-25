External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Gujarat

Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and BJP”s Gujarat OBC Cell President Jugalji Thakor today filed nominations for the July 5 bypoll for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

Jaishankar, 64, had joined the BJP on Monday evening. The career bureaucrat served as the Foreign Secretary before he was inducted into the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who entered his second term last month.

The two seats, for which Jaishankar and Thakore filed nominations, were vacated after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha on May 23.

Thakor is from North Gujarat”s Mehsana district, to which Narendra Modi also belongs, and he represents the dominant Thakor OBC community in the state.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani were present when Jaishankar and Thakore submitted their nomination forms to Returning Officer C.B. Pandya.